MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly cyclist was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital Monday after police say he struck an SUV while riding in Mansfield.

Witnesses told police the 83-year-old man was riding his bike on the westbound side of Elm Street when for reasons still unknown, he swerved into the path of an oncoming car and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Police said the driver of that SUV tried to slam on her brakes and swerve out of the way however, the collision was unavoidable.

When officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m., the cyclist was alert and conscious and speaking with witnesses. The driver was also assisting him.

No further details were released.

