Elderly Dennis man accused of stealing massive Right Whale bone facing larceny charge

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 76-year-old Dennisport man accused of stealing a 6-foot long Right Whale jaw bone in Yarmouthport last week is facing a larceny charge, officials said.

Paul F. Doyle is accused of stealing the massive bone from a storage area at the International Fund for Animal Welfare Headquarters on Summer Street and selling it to a Chatham resident, according to Yarmouth police.

He was interviewed at the Yarmouth Police Department Wednesday and will be summonsed to Barnstable District Court on a larceny charge.

The bone, which was estimated to be worth $5,000, has been returned to the Fund for Animal Welfare.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reviewing the case for potential federal violations.

