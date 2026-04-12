BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped serious injury after crashing into his own apartment in Beverly on Sunday and needing to be rescued from the vehicle, officials said.

Crews responded to a reported crash at a Senior Living Facility found a vehicle that had driven into an apartment at Turtle Creek.

The driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, was extricated and taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threateningi njuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Smith said, “No reported injuries. He was a little confised coming out. might have had a medical issue prior to the incident but we are not sure at this time.”

Property Manager Dawn Gross says the facility as evacuated following the crash but residents were allowed back inside a short time later.

Neighbors say they were relieved the incident didn’t turn out worse.

“I’ve been managing elderly properties for 12 years, and I’ve never seen this happen,” Gross said.

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