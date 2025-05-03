COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 97-year-old man was killed Saturday morning when his pickup truck was struck by a commuter rail train in Cohasset.

Officers responding to a reported train collision on Beachwood Street on the Greenbush Line determined the man proceeded through the crossing gates that were fully engaged and functioning properly, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transit Police Detectives along with representatives from the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement, transit police said, “On behalf of the TPD and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends.”

