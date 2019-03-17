Elderly driver dies after suffering heart attack, crashing into pole in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man who went into cardiac arrest behind the wheel died on Sunday after crashing into a utility pole in Salem.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue about 2 p.m. found a 90-year-old man trapped inside the damaged vehicle, according to Salem police.

After fire crews pulled the man from the vehicle, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

