Elderly driver escapes injury after crashing pickup truck into NH State Liquor Store

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A liquor store in Merrimack, New Hampshire is cleaning up after an elderly driver slammed through the front doors on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the State Liquor Store on Dobson Way around 10:45 a.m. determined the 78-year-old driver had hit the gas instead of the brake while parking and careened into the store, according to Merrimack police.

There were no other customers in the store at the time of the crash and there were no reported injuries.

The building was later inspected and no structural damage was found.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

