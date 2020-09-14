DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver was hospitalized after she crashed her car into Dartmouth Town Hall on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Town Hall around 10:45 a.m. found a 2020 Subaru Forester driven by a 77-year-old woman resting against the front of the building, according to Dartmouth police.

She was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The building did not appear to sustain any major damage but its structural integrity is still being evaluated, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

