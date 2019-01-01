Elderly driver killed, dozens displaced after crash sparks fire at Fall River apartment complex

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver was killed, her passenger was left critically injured, and dozens of people were displaced after a car slammed into a Fall River apartment complex and sparked a blaze on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported car crash at the Four Winds apartment complex on North Main Street around 9 a.m. found a vehicle that had rammed into the building in the area of the laundry room, according to a spokesman for the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the car, identified only as a 72-year-old Fall River woman, died from injuries she sustained in the crash. Her name has not been released.

Her passenger was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Their name was also not released.

An estimated 45 people were displaced by the fire.

One resident told 7News she had just gotten up to make her coffee when she heard a loud explosion and checked the laundry room.

“I (saw) flames and smoke come from under the door, and I heard a car horn blowing, so I figured a car went through,” she said. “So I woke my husband up to get out.”

High winds made fighting the fire more difficult, and hours after the initial crash, flames could still be seen shooting out of the top of the roof. One part of the building’s roof has collapsed.

The fire was eventually extinguished and no one inside the building was injured.

Police say they do not suspect foul play was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

Firefighters just rescued a cat from the building. The owner ran over while they give it oxygen. Fortunately it appears to be okay @7News pic.twitter.com/kEX0CsWITI — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 1, 2019

The situation is getting worse here in Fall River. A portion of the roof just caved in and it looks like they're starting to bring firefighters out. People here didn't even have time to grab a backpack on the way out @7News pic.twitter.com/FH6DPGiTtU — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) January 1, 2019

I’m told car went into the apartment complex’s laundry room. Fire still raging #7news pic.twitter.com/evtbG6jSDr — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 1, 2019

