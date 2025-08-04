ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver was pulled from a rollover crash in Attleboro on Sunday afternoon by a bystander who rushed to their aid.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Washington Street around 5 p.m. found a vehicle resting on its roof and three snapped utility poles, according to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle by a bystander prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox