ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver was pulled from a rollover crash in Attleboro on Sunday afternoon by a bystander who rushed to their aid.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Washington Street around 5 p.m. found a vehicle resting on its roof and three snapped utility poles, according to Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle by a bystander prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

They were taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

