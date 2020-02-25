Driver seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer on I-93 in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting into a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 in Reading on Tuesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 6:45 p.m. found the 73-year-old driver of a 2012 Chevy Cruze seriously injured, according to state police.

The 73-year-old driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 23-year-old driver of the FedEx truck was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

