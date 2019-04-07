Elderly Fall River man killed in driveway after car rolls on top of him

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Fall River man was killed Saturday after he was run over by his own car rolling out of the driveway.

Officers responding to reports of that an elderly man had been struck and killed by a rolling motor vehicle in a driveway on Newhall Street around 1:30 found 94-year-old Robert E. Forcier in serious condition and the 64-year-old driver also injured, according to a release issued by state police

Forcier and the driver were transported to St. Anne’s Hospital where Forcier was later pronounced dead. The female driver, whose name has not been released, suffered a serious injury when the car rolled over her hand.

A preliminary investigation states that Forcier and his wife were returning to their home after visiting family. Police say he tried to exit the car quickly despite requiring assistance and a cane.

The driver rushed out of the car before fully engaging the parking gear.

Both were knocked to the ground by the opened front doors as the car proceeded to roll out of the driveway.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)