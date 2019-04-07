Elderly Fall River man killed, woman injured by car rolling down driveway

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Fall River man was killed Saturday after he was run over by his own car as it rolled out of the driveway.

Troopers responding to a report of an elderly man struck by a rolling vehicle on Newhall Street around 1:30 p.m. found 94-year-old Robert E. Forcier in serious condition and the 64-year-old driver injured, according to state police.

Forcier and the driver were transported to St. Anne’s Hospital, where Forcier was later pronounced dead.

The driver, whose name has not been released, suffered a serious injury when the car rolled over her hand.

A preliminary investigation determined Forcier and his wife were returning to their home after visiting family and he tried to exit the car quickly despite requiring assistance and a cane, causing her to rush out without fully engaging the parking gear.

Both were knocked to the ground by the opened front doors as the car rolled out of the driveway.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)