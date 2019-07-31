Elderly killed in violent head-on crash in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was killed in a violent head-on collision that ripped the roof off of one car in Woburn on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Cambridge Road near Route 3 around 10:30 a.m. found a mangled blue sedan and a badly damaged livery vehicle, according to the Woburn Police Department.

The driver of the sedan, a 72-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

The other driver, a 58-year-old man from Wilmington, was also taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the victim appeared to have crossed the center line before slamming head-on into the other vehicle.

Video from Sky7 HD showed debris scattered across the roadway, including a utility pole that was toppled by a FedEx truck that tried to avoid the crash.

Power is not likely to be restored to the neighborhood, which is home to many elderly residents, through this evening.

Both vehicles have since been towed away.

A Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

Due to the extreme heat, humidity and storms forecast for this evening, the Crowne Plaza Boston-Woburn, 15 Middlesex Canal Park Drive, is offering free accommodations to residents affected by the outage, police say.

The crash is under investigation.

Power out to several homes on this 90+ degree day due to wreck. Many are elderly. #7news pic.twitter.com/Zq2zfU60vN — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 31, 2019

A @FedEx truck trying to avoid crash scene turned around and took out power lines and a telephone pole. #7news pic.twitter.com/wQQLk6uF9u — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 31, 2019

BREAKING @WoburnPolice say crash is fatal. Man in blue car died. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 31, 2019

