SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — An elderly man and woman were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a car in Saugus.

The two pedestrians were hit on Central Street. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver behind the wheel did stop and spoke with police. No charges have been filed.

