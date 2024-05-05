BOSTON (WHDH) - An 84-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in East Boston on Friday afternoon, officials announced.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Brandywine Drive around 3 p.m. found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the neck. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, whose name was not released, was later arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a disabled person with injury, armed assault in a dwelling, and assault to murder.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)