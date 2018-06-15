Elderly man assaulted after being accused of taking woman’s picture

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested on assault charges after police say he attacked an elderly man on the MBTA.

Transit Police officers responded to a call Monday at approximately 1PM for a report of a man being assaulted on the Red Line at South Station after being accused of taking a woman’s picture.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was slouched over on a bench and appeared to be in pain when officers arrived. He also had a swollen right eye and cuts on his face.

The victim reported to officials while riding an inbound Red Line train, a female accused him of taking her picture. The victim tried to explain that he did not take any appropriate pictures of the woman. At this point, police say, the suspect grabbed the victim’s phone and walked away.

When the victim demanded his phone back, he was physically beaten, choked, and kicked by the suspect. The victim said he believes that others may have been involved in the assault during this time as well.

Boston EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. A witness on the scene gave officers the victim’s cell phone she retrieved on the floor during the fight.

On Thursday, police arrested the suspect, identified as Tukan Manley, 31 of Boston, on charges of assault & battery on an elderly person, strangulation, and malicious destruction of property.

The investigation is ongoing.

