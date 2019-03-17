Elderly man dies after suffering heart attack, crashing into pole in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man is dead after going into cardiac arrest while driving and crashing into a pole in Lynn on Sunday.

Police responding to 4 Highland Ave. about 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash found a 90-year-old man trapped in his vehicle, according to police.

Fire crews pulled the man from his vehicle and provided medical assistance.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

