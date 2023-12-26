NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who suffered serious burns during a house fire in Newton earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

The State Fire Marshal’s office said the victim, described as a man in his 70s, died on Saturday, Dec. 23 – over a week after a fire broke out at his home on Allen Avenue.

The Newton Fire Department said it was initially called to the address around 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, where authorities discovered an occupant was able to escape, but another was trapped inside the burning, single-family home.

The trapped man, who was said to have mobility issues, was found by firefighters and rescued from the building before being taken to the hospital for serious burn injuries.

“On behalf of the Newton Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” Newton Fire Chief Gregory Gentile said in a news release. “This is a terrible loss for them and for the community, especially during the holiday season. I want to remind all our residents just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially for older adults.”

Officials said a Newton firefighter also suffered a minor injury during the response, and was treated at a hospital before being released.

State and local investigators later determined that, based on an examination of the scene and witness interviews, the fire on Allen Avenue appeared to be accidental in nature and likely started in the home’s living room with a lamp that had been “malfunctioning for some time.”

“Electrical events like this one are historically the third leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “If you have an appliance that’s arcing, sparking, or smoking, unplug it right away if you can do so safely, and call 9-1-1 for help. Having your home’s electrical system inspected by a licensed professional every 10 years can identify problems before they become emergencies.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)