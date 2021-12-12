SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) — An 81-year-old Connecticut man has died and his wife was in critical condition after they were struck in a hit-and-run crash as a police officer was helping them cross the street after they left a wake at a funeral home, police said Saturday.

Police in Seymour said James Tamborra and his wife, Barbara Tamborra, also 81, of Shelton, were hit Friday night and the officer narrowly avoided injury after trying to stop the vehicle.

Officers said they were looking for a 2014 to 2016 Acrua MDX with front-end damage.

Police said Officer Dedrick Wilcox was working traffic detail outside the Miller-Ward Funeral Home and helping the Tamborras cross Bank Street just after 6 p.m. when the vehicle approached at high speed and the driver ignored the officer’s signals to stop.

Wilcox was able to move out of the way, but the Tamborras were struck. The driver fled the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident or knows the location of the vehicle is urged to call Seymour police.

