GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old man was fatally struck by a tree limb that fell in his yard in Grafton on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a man struck by a branch around 12:30 p.m. found Dennis Desrosiers, of Grafton, in his yard, according to police. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Grafton police said, “Our condolences go out to the family.”

