SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury police safely located an elderly man in a wooded area hours after the man had been reported missing on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a missing person in the area of Bridle Path around 3:33 a.m. searched the area with assistance from an Uxbridge police K9 and a Massachusetts state police K9.

A helicopter was also brought in to assist in the search.

A silver alert was activated for the man a short time later, according to Shrewsbury police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was located in a wooded area close to his home around 7 a.m., police said.

Worcester EMS medics evaluated the man before he was reunited with his family.

