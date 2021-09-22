WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Florida man was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash left his truck standing straight up in West Newbury.

First responders were called to the scene on Stewart Street around 2:45 p.m. for reports of the crash and found the truck nose down in an embankment off the side of the road, according to a release issued by the department.

The crash caused a fuel spill that was contained by firefighters and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection were called to the scene. The road is expected to be closed into the evening as cleanup and removal of the vehicles occurs.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

