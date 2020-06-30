LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man in a motorized wheelchair was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Lynn on Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Lynnway southbound near the Dunkin’ just before 4 p.m. learned that a 19-year-old Lynn woman struck an 86-year-old Lynn man who was in a motorized wheelchair, according to state police.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Multiple witness said that the victim abruptly shot across the roadway into traffic, which had a green light, state police said.

No charges have been filed.

Around 11:30 p.m., another pedestrian was struck on the Lynnway by a hit-and-run driver, according to state police.

That pedestrian remains in serious condition in Massachusetts General Hospital.

A search is underway for the driver.

