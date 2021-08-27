WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash that led to multiple ramp closures in Weston on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp from Interstate 95 northbound to the Mass. Pike around 10:20 a.m. learned that a 73-year-old Milford man driving a 2010 Toyota Camry was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer, according to state police.

The Toyota operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 57-year-old man from Plainville, Connecticut, was transported to Lahey Hospital with serious injuries.

The ramps from the Pike to I-95 north and from I-95 north to the Pike were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

