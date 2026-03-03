FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was killed in a house fire in Foxboro Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Granite Street early in the morning.

Foxboro police shared a video showing flames ripping through the front of the building and smoke pouring into the sky.

The fire chief said firefighters had to shovel out two hydrants to access water, but they worked quickly.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

