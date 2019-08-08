Elderly man killed in head-on crash with cement truck in Bedford

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old Methuen man was killed in a head-on collision with a cement truck in Bedford on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on North Road around 1:30 p.m. determined that the driver of a 2010 Honda CRV lost control of his vehicle and swerved into a cement truck traveling in the other direction, police say.

That driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

The force of the collision sent the cement truck careening into a utility pole.

The man’s grandson and another child were also inside the Honda at the time of the crash but were wearing their seatbelts. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the cement truck also sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

“The truck driver tried to evade as best he could but he just didn’t have enough time,” said Bedford Police Officer Jeff French.

It is unclear what caused the man to lose control of the SUV. State and local police are investigating.

