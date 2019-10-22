Elderly man killed in motorcycle crash on NH highway

WILMOT, N.H. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after an elderly motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Monday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of Route 4A in Wilmot around 6:45 p.m. pronounced a 72-year-old man dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Steven Berkley, of Springfield, was apparently speeding on his sport-style motorcycle when he crossed the centerline and crashed, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Livingstone at Daniel.Livingstone@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)