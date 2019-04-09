MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent car crash in Middleborough on Monday that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the area of 356 Marion Road about 6:40 p.m. found a red 2009 Hyundai Elantra that had gone off the roadway and slammed into a tree, according to police.

The driver, Roger R. Duphily, was rushed to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where hew as pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

