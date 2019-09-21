Elderly man killed in violent crash on I-89 in NH

ENFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - An 83-year-old Vermont man was killed Thursday in a violent crash on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests Robert Fuehrer, of Peachum, was driving a silver SUV northbound around 5:30 p.m. when he veered into the grassy media nad struck a guardrail, according to state police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

