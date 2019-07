BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police turned to the public for help to locate a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen late Saturday night.

Eugene Jones was last seen about 10 p.m. in the area of 70 Fullerton St. in Boston.

But 90 minutes after police put out a call on social media for help, Jones was found.

“The Boston Police Department would like to thank members of the public, the media and our officers for their efforts which have led to Eugene Jones being located safely,” the department tweeted.