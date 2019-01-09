Elderly man rescued after car plummets into Boston’s Muddy River

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is being credited with saving the life of an elderly man who lost control of his car, veered off the road, and ended up in Boston’s Muddy River on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle in the water with a person trapped inside near Beacon Street and Charlesgate East about 6:16 p.m. found a black vehicle in the river underneath an overpass and a man sitting in the driver’s seat sitting up to his chest in the water.

The driver’s window was open and the vehicle appeared to be taking on more water, police say.

That’s when an unnamed Boston police officer jumped into the icy water and pulled the operator out of the driver’s seat.

The victim, a 73-year-old man, was pulled up the bank where he was treated by paramedics.

“He came barreling up and he jumped the curb,” said Dianne Sloan, who witnessed the crash. “It looked like it was about ready to tip over but at least it stayed upright into the river.”

Sloan flagged down another driver, who called 911.

“They had to eventually break the windows because they couldn’t get him at first,” Sloan said. “And then they were finally able to get the front door open and pull him out, straight into the ambulance.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross praised his officers.

“This represents another example of the excellent training that the officers of the Boston Police Department receive and the commitment they have to help anyone in need in the City of Boston,” he said.

