Elderly man rescued after falling through ice in Westborough swamp

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was pulled to safety Thursday afternoon after falling through the ice covering a frozen swamp in Westborough.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 to Cedar Swamp on Brigham Street found the man submerged in the muck and began the painstaking process of extricating him.

Fire officials said dense brush and slippery conditions made the initial search for the man difficult.

Once rescuers located the man, more crews were called in for back up and came through the swamp using chainsaws and other tools.

The man was secured to an ATV and driven to an ambulance where he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries related to exposure.

In a post on their Twitter page, Westborough firefighters said the man is “doing well.”