Elderly man rescued from water in Lynn after falling through pier

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Good Samaritans rushed to rescue an elderly man that had fallen through a pier and into the water in Lynn.

First responders were called to the General Edwards Bridge around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after an elderly man fell through a hole in the pier.

That man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Fire Chief Stephen Archer said the pier is private property and confirmed that no one currently owns or maintains it.

