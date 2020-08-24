Elderly man rushed to hospital after being struck by pickup truck in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was rushed to the hospital Monday after he was struck by a pickup truck in Worcester.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Chandler Street around 5 p.m. pushed the truck off the 70-year-old victim and assisted in transporting him to a nearby hospital, according to Worcester police.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

