Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by car in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Waltham on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of 894 Main St. around 6:40 a.m. found a 74-year-old man injured in the street, according to the Waltham Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was crossing the southbound side of Main Street toward Rich Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)