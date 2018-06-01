Police searching for driver who struck, seriously injured elderly man on Maine baseball field

SANFORD, MAINE (WHDH) — An elderly man was rushed to the hospital Friday evening after getting hit and seriously injured by a motorist who drove a car onto a baseball field during a little league game in Sanford, Maine, police said.

A witness recording the terrifying incident on their cellphone captured the moment the driver sped around the diamond as spectators dove for cover. The elderly man who was struck by the car, whose name was not released, was trying to protect children when he was hit.

Sanford police say they know who the driver is and they’re working to take her into custody.

