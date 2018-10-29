Elderly man seriously injured when truck crashes through dental office in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 83-year-old Lowell man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into a dental office in Chelmsford on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 22 Middlesex St. about 5:20 p.m. found the backend of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma sticking out of the building, according to the Chelmsford Fire Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was freed from the vehicle and flown by medical helicopter to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with what were considered serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was in stable condition Monday night.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was traveling on Wright Street when for reasons still under investigation he crossed Middlesex Street and struck the building, according to police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a large emergency response at the scene.

The building was occupied at the time, but no one inside was injured, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The scene in Chelmsford where a driver crashed into an insurance office. The driver had to be airlifted to a Boston hospital, 2 people inside the building had minor injuries. More tonight @7News pic.twitter.com/BYmXRpFcO7 — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) October 29, 2018

