Elderly man struck by car, critically injured while crossing road in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was critically injured Saturday morning when he was struck by a car while crossing the road in Hyannis, police said

Officers responding just before 9:30 a.m. to South Street near Sea Street found an 88-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

An EMS crew stabilized the man before he was flown to a Rhode Island hospital for treatment.

The driver involved in the crash, a 79-year-old Carver man, stayed at the scene, according to police. He has not been cited.

Roads in the area were shut down while police investigated. They have since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)