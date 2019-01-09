Elderly man struck by MBTA bus in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was struck and injured by an MBTA bus in Watertown on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near Mt. Auburn and Patten streets just before 10 a.m. found a 74-year-old man who had been hit by the bus, according to the Watertown Police Department.

The man lost his footing as he stepped off a curb and made “contact with the front right corner of the bus,” according to the MBTA.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transit police were called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

In Watertown near the Square where a person was hit by an @MBTA bus. On scene now and being told the injuries are not life threatening. Happening on Mt Auburn St pic.twitter.com/J5ZwmJx6nw — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) January 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)