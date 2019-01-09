Elderly man struck by MBTA bus in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was struck and injured by an MBTA bus in Watertown on Wednesday morning.
Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near Mt. Auburn and Patten streets just before 10 a.m. found a 74-year-old man who had been hit by the bus, according to the Watertown Police Department.
The man lost his footing as he stepped off a curb and made “contact with the front right corner of the bus,” according to the MBTA.
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Transit police were called to the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
