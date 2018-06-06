Elderly man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An elderly man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in downtown Boston Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 1316 Commonwealth Ave. about 12:50 p.m., police said.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 80s, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a police spokesman said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man was located a short time later on Fidelis Way and the operator has been taken in for questioning.

Video of the scene recorded by Sky7 showed a large area of Commonwealth Avenue had been cordoned off with police tape as investigators canvassed the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for more as it becomes available.

