Elderly man suffers head injury after being hit by car in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was rushed to the hospital with a head injury after being struck by a car in Taunton on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 96 Winthrop St. about 2 p.m. found a 76-year-old man injured in the street, according to Taunton police.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda was traveling east when it crashed into the man as he crossed the street.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)