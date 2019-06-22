Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries in Foxboro crash

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Foxboro Friday night that sent three other people to the hospital, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 1 near Pine Street about 8 p.m. determined that a Toyota RAV4 driven by an 80-year-old man was turning onto Route 1 when it was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old man, according to state police.

The RAV4 driver was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to be treated for life-threatening injuries. A 64-year-old passenger in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

The driver of the F-150 and a 60-year-old passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

