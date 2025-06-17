REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters say a man is injured after a house fire in Revere on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say an elderly man was rescued from the first floor of the home. His condition at this time is unknown. Officials also say two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

SKY 7 HD was over the scene showing flames coming from the roof.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

