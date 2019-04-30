Elderly NH man accused of arson, attempted murder

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly Hudson, New Hampshire man is facing charges of arson and attempted murder, police say.

Officials say a fire that consumed a building in Hudson, New Hampshire Monday morning was set intentionally by a 73-year-old man who lived inside.

An off-duty police officer called for help after she saw flames shooting out of the three-story home.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were found inside one of the second-floor apartments.

Three police officers struggled to save a man who was barricaded inside another second-floor unit.

“As I crawled in a little further to the left, I could see the gentleman’s arm and hands and that is when I advised the other officers that I had located him,” Officer Daniel Donahue said. “I stood up and grabbed him by his wrists and he started to pull back. That is when the other officers assisted me. All three of us were able to pull the subject out.”

Several others also had to be evacuated.

“Obviously there was something we had to do,” Officer Alec Golner said. “That is just what we do. There was no plan. It was just to make sure everyone is safe.”

Once found, the suspect, whose name was not released, will face arson and attempted murder charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)