Elderly NH man accused of intentionally burning apartment building to be arraigned in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of intentionally setting a fire in his Hudson, New Hampshire apartment building will be arraigned on a criminal charge in Boston on Thursday.

Gerald Gutenkust, 73, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court following his discharge from Mass General Hospital, where he has been recovering from injuries he sustained in a fast-moving April 29 fire that consumed his apartment building and left eight people displaced.

Getenkust, who is expected to be extradited to New Hampshire to face attempted murder and arson charges, will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice.

Police say off-duty officer Colby Morton spotted a glow coming from the second-floor window of the Central Street building after 2 a.m. and called for help. Officers Robert McNally, Alec Golner, and Daniel Donahue were first to respond to the scene and forced entry into the second-story apartment by breaking the window.

McNally was able to get inside and began searching for Gutenkust, who had barricaded himself inside.

Golner said Gutenkust appeared to be unconscious so he and the other officers worked together to carry him out of the building.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were found inside one of the second-floor apartments.

