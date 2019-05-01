Elderly NH man rescued from fire charged with arson, attempted murder

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for an elderly Hudson, New Hampshire man who police officers rescued from a fast-moving fire that consumed his apartment building early Monday morning.

Gerald Gutenkust, 73, will face charges of arson and attempted murder after an investigation revealed he intentionally started the fire that forced eight residents from the multi-family building on Central Street, according to Hudson Police Chief William Avery.

Off-duty officer Colby Morton spotted a glow coming from the second-floor window of the building after 2 a.m. and called for help. Officers Robert McNally, Alec Golner and Daniel Donahue were first to respond to the scene and forced entry into the second-story apartment by breaking the window.

McNally was able to get inside and began searching for Gutenkust, who had barricaded himself inside.

“He could not see at all unless he was down on his stomach because of the amount of smoke inside the building,” Avery said.

Golner said Gutenkust appeared to be unconscious so he and the other officers worked together to carry him out of the building.

He also said he didn’t think twice before rushing into the building.

“Obviously there was something we had to do,” he recalled. “That is just what we do. There was no plan. It was just to make sure everyone is safe.”

Eight other residents also had to be evacuated.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were found inside one of the second-floor apartments.

Gutenkust is currently recovering in a Boston hospital.

Hudson police are working with Boston police to take him into custody.

