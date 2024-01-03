QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an 85-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in front of a senior center in Quincy.

The Quincy Police Department said the victim was found and treated by emergency crews after officers were called to the intersection of South Street and Southern Artery around 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were first alerted after receiving multiple 911 calls about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in front of the 1000 Southern Artery apartment complex.

According to Quincy PD, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth before he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, described as a 63-year-old man from Quincy who also called 911, remained on scene, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the crash remained under investigation by police and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

