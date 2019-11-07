Elderly pedestrian dies, another seriously injured following crash in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly pedestrian has died and another suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Dedham Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Bridge Street around 8 p.m. found 72-year-old Bijan Ghayour, of Dover, and elderly woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Ghayour was transported to Beth Israel Hospital, where the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says he later died.

The woman was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with lower-body injuries, according to fire officials. Her current condition has not been released.

The DA’s office says the driver remained at the scene and spoke to police officers.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)