WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 82-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Walpole on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Washington Street found the man injured, police said. The driver who struck him remained on scen and is cooperating with the investigation.

No criminal charges have been announced.

