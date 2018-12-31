Elderly pedestrian struck, killed in Stratham, NH

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 77-year-old New Hampshire man was struck and killed by a car in Stratham on Monday, officials said

Officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of Winnicutt Road about 4:47 p.m. found Terry Barnes injured in the road, according to New Hampshire state police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Delaina McCarthy, 23, of Amesbury, was traveling east on Winnicutt Road in a 2009 Ford Focus when she struck Barnes.

Barnes was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

